Former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley announces transfer to South Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley announced tonight where he will be spending his final season of college football

He posted on his social media pages that he will be transferring to South Alabama and use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Bentley transferred from South Carolina at the end of 2019 after missing the entire season due to a broken foot. He landed at Utah, where he started five games for the Utes. He finished with 882 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in his first and only season in the Pac-12.

He finished his career at South Carolina fourth all-time in passing yards with 7,527, second all-time with a 62.5 completion percentage, third in touchdowns with 55, and sixth in wins with 19. He also recorded the Gamecocks only 500-yard passing performance in program history.

South Alabama finished second in the west division of the Sun Belt conference with a 4-7 record in 2020.