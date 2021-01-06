RCSD: Man arrested after stealing vehicle with owner’s dogs inside

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who is accused of stealing a vehicle that had the owner’s dogs inside. Deputies say 24-year-old Darius Hightower turned himself in to authorities at RCSD headquarters Tuesday morning and has been charged with one count of grand larceny.

On January 1, deputies say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road for reports of a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the owner was in the process of loading up his car when Hightower got into the vehicle and sped off with the owner’s two dogs still inside. According to deputies, one dog was thrown from the vehicle as it sped off but was not injured. Officials say the second dog was found by a passerby on Longtown Road on January 2 and was reunited with the owner after a family member saw a post on a lost and found pet Facebook page.

Deputies say the stolen vehicle was recovered on January 3 at an apartment complex off Hardscrabble Road.

According to authorities, Hightower has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure for an incident that occurred in November 2020.