South Carolina tight end KeShawn Toney enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today the Gamecocks lost another member of the offense to the transfer portal, as redshirt freshman tight end KeShawn Toney announced his intent to leave South Carolina and continue his career elsewhere.

Toney saw action in four games in 2019 with one catch, then was redshirted at the end of the year. He made his way into five games in 2020 but did not register a catch all season.

This decision comes two days after the Gamecocks top tight end Nick Muse announced he was returning for his final year of eligibility next season.