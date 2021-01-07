Gamecocks land transfer defensive back from Georgia Southern

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks are getting a little help for the secondary via the transfer portal.

Today Georgia Southern defensive back David Spaulding announced he would be transferring to South Carolina to continue his career after one season with the Eagles.

Spaulding saw action in eight games in 2020 after being redshirted in 2019, but only recorded defensive stats in three of those games. He finished the season with seven total tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against Appalachian State.

The South Carolina secondary certainly needs the reinforcements for 2021. This offseason the Gamecocks have lost top cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to the NFL Draft, and key contributors Jammie Robinson and John Dixon entered the transfer portal last month.