Gamecocks land transfer linebacker from University of Delaware

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today South Carolina added another transfer piece to help stabilize a depleted defense for 2021.

University of Delaware freshman linebacker Darryl “Debo” Williams announced on his Twitter today that he will be calling Williams-Brice home next season.

God told me follow my dreams, so I’m on the way @GamecockFB #iplayforhim pic.twitter.com/uKpGYqDTon — Darryl Debo Williams (@Debowilliams13) January 7, 2021

The Blue Hens didn’t play in 2020, so any snaps Williams gets with the Gamecocks in 2021 will be his first at the collegiate level.

At Smyrna High School, he was named the DIAA defensive player of the year in 2019 and set a school record with 153 career tackles, 32 of those for loss to go with eight sacks. He totaled nearly 500 tackles for his career and won two state championships at Smyrna.

Arguably the biggest loss for the Gamecocks on defense came in the linebacker unit, when junior Ernest Jones announced he would be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.