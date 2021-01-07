REPORT: Gamecocks could lose offensive coordinator, o-line coach

The Gamecocks could lose two key members of its staff, according to a report by footballscoop.com.

USC Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo and Offensive Line Coach Will Friend are both planning to leave for the same roles at Auburn under new head coach Bryan Harsin.

“Bobo and Friend could be responsible for their buyouts at South Carolina, assuming their contracts were signed and South Carolina chooses to enforce the clause,” the report says. “Their departures mean Beamer will need to find a new coordinator and line coach for his offense.”

ABC Columbia reached out to Mike Bobo’s representation for comment, but has not heard back.