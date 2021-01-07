Reports: Shane Beamer set to hire Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After getting his offensive coordinator poached by another SEC school, Shane Beamer is reportedly close to hiring Mike Bobo’s replacement.

Multiple reports tonight say that the Gamecocks new head coach is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator. Satterfield is currently the assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Before spending this season in the NFL, Satterfield served as the tight ends coach in 2019 and the recruiting coordinator in 2018 for Baylor. Before his stint with the Bears, Satterfield was the head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2016-17 and the offensive coordinator at Temple under Matt Rhule from 2013-15.

Going back even further, Satterfield and Beamer worked together at Tennessee as graduate assistants under Phillip Fulmer in 2002 and 2003.

He will be inheriting an offense that ranked 60th in the nation in total yards (3,551) and 96th in yards per game (355.1) in 2020.