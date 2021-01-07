South Carolina postpones game at Ole Miss due to COVID positives, contact tracing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina at Ole Miss men’s basketball game of January 9 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

This is the third time the Gamecocks have had to pause team activities due to COVID in the last month. The team’s home opener against Florida A&M on Jan. 2 was its first game in 28 days after two separate stoppages of team activities.