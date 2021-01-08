Source: Collin Hill will not use extra year of eligibility, set to leave South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite having the option to return for an extra year of eligibility, quarterback Collin Hill will be moving on from the University of South Carolina.

NEW: #Gamecock QB Collin Hill will not return to USC next season. According to a source, he’s preparing for pro day. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 8, 2021

This decision comes the day after offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who Hill followed to South Carolina from Colorado State, left the Gamecock program to take the offensive coordinator position at Auburn.

Hill assumed the starting role in his only season with the Gamecocks until the final two games of the season. He finished 2020 completing 59-percent of his passes for 1,411 yards, six touchdowns (four rushing touchdowns), and six interceptions.

According to ABC Columbia sources, Hill will be preparing for a pro day and not continuing his collegiate career.