Orangeburg County School District to resume sports without fans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County School District says they will resume sporting events, without fans.

“With at least five of the 50 12th grade student-athletes being scouted for athletic scholarships, I think I speak for all of us in saying that giving our senior student-athletes the opportunity to pursue post-secondary endeavors without cost was a priority,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

The district says basketball games and wrestling matches will resume the week of January 19.

In light of parents being unable to attend games, the district says they are working on ways to stream the games so spectators can watch from home.