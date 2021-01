RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old Thursday.

Authorities say it happened at Horrell Hill Road around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old male was shot in the upper body.

Deputies say he later died at the hospital.

If you have any information, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.