Former Gamecock defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson lands at Miami

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first Gamecock assistant coach to be dismissed by Shane Beamer has found his next landing spot.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was packing up his office the first day Beamer stepped foot on campus, now he’ll be heading to South Beach to join the Miami Hurricanes. The school announced today Robinson will be joining Manny Diaz’s staff as the defensive backs coach next season.

One of the best recruiters in America, and one of the top defensive coaches in the country, is coming back home to Miami. Welcome to The U, @Coach_TRob! https://t.co/XFKFc4JVFu — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 9, 2021

Robinson, a native of Miami, spent the last five seasons at South Carolina serving as the defensive backs coach and shifting to defensive coordinator in 2016. He was a Broyles Award nominee in his first season as defensive coordinator for the Gamecocks.

Last season the Gamecocks ranked 105th in the nation with 451.5 total yards allowed per game.