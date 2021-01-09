Gamecock women back in action Sunday at Kentucky for top-10 showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After pausing team activities due to COVID for the first time this season earlier in the week, the Gamecocks have been cleared to travel to Lexington, Ky. tomorrow for a top-10 showdown with the Kentucky Wildcats.

South Carolina was forced to postpone its home matchup with Georgia Thursday night, but looks to be back on track after only missing that one game.

The Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 SEC) will look for their third straight 3-0 start in SEC play, and their seventh in the last eight seasons with a win Sunday.

The game will be at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN.