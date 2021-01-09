Report: Beamer to hire Western Kentucky’s Clayton White as defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer appears to have both his coordinators in place for his first season at South Carolina.

Less than two days after reports surfaced that he was set to hire Marcus Satterfield as his offensive coordinator, Beamer is now reportedly close to finalizing a deal to bring Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White to Columbia to serve the same role for the Gamecocks.

Sources: South Carolina is finalizing a deal to hire Western Kentucky DC Clayton White as the program's new defensive coordinator. White is a former assistant at NC State, Stanford and UConn and has been a sought after DC candidate the past two years. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2021

The Hilltoppers ranked 28th in the nation this season with 348.7 total yards per game allowed, compared to South Carolina’s 451, which ranked 105th.

Now Beamer just has two vacancies left on his coaching staff for 2021. He has to find a replacement for Will Friend as the offensive line coach after Friend left for Aubrn earlier this week, and he has to find a secondary coach.