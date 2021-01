Some stimulus checks may be stalled because of glitch

IRS is working to re-direct payments for those still waiting on those payments

(CNN) — Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on their stimulus payments from the federal government.The reason, a distribution glitch.

The delay has many people wondering how ling they’ll have to wait to receive the money. Mandy Gaither has more on how to check the status of those long awaited payments.