Three men dead after shooting Sunday, Richland Police investigating

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Three men are dead after a shooting Sunday on the 700th block of Zimalcrest Drive.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene shortly before 6:00pm, when they found two deceased men outside with gunshot wounds. Police say a third man with gunshot wounds was found and transported to the hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com