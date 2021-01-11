Beamer introduces three new assistants Monday

New Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer welcomed three new assistants to Columbia Monday.

Marcus Satterfield (offensive coordinator), Clayton White (defensive coordinator) and Justin Stepp (WR’s coach) all spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, following an introduction from Beamer.

Satterfield comes to Columbia with over 20 years of coaching experience in the college ranks, including two years as a head coach at Tennessee Tech. He has spent the past three years working under the tutelage of Matt Rhule, first as the director of recruiting at Baylor in 2018, then as the Bears’ tight ends coach in 2019 before spending the 2020 season as the assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

“I’ve known Marcus for nearly 20 years since we were graduate assistants together,” said Coach Beamer. “He has a brilliant offensive mind and brings experience from both the collegiate and professional levels.”

“Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor,” said Coach Rhule. “His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender.”

Satterfield had a brief stint in 2018 at East Tennessee State where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, before joining Baylor.

Prior to his appointment at ETSU, he served as head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2016-17. In 2016, Satterfield led the Golden Eagles to their first winning conference season since 2011 as Tennessee Tech went 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

From 2013-15, Satterfield was the offensive coordinator at Temple where he helped guide the Owls to historic marks. In his first year at Temple, Satterfield’s offense averaged nearly 400 yards per game, which was the most by an Owl team since 1979. Temple earned the 2015 American Athletic Conference east division title and posted a 10-win season.

Satterfield also held offensive coordinator roles at Chattanooga (2009-12) and UT Martin (2006-07). In 2010, Satterfield’s Chattanooga offense averaged 430 yards and scored 49 touchdowns, which ranked 11th nationally. During his time at UT Martin, the Skyhawks led the OVC in scoring offense in 2007 and 2008, while also leading the league in total offense in 2007.

Satterfield began his coaching career at Chattanooga in 1999, before becoming a graduate assistant under Coach Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee from 2002-03. Coach Beamer was a G.A. at Tennessee at that same time. He also had stops as wide receivers coach at Richmond (2004) and Western Carolina (2005).

Satterfield played wide receiver and punter at East Tennessee State University from 1995-98, helping the Bucs to the I-AA playoffs in 1996. He finished his career at ETSU with 124 catches and 11 touchdowns. He graduated from ETSU in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history.

White, 43, is a three-time Frank Broyles Award nominee for the nation’s top assistant coach (2017, 2019 and 2020) and an 18-year coaching veteran. He has spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Western Kentucky University.

“I’ve had my eye on Clayton for a long time,” said Coach Beamer. “He was a great player in college and had some time in the NFL. He’s been part of good programs and has a high level of success, most recently at Western Kentucky. He’s from North Carolina and has a lot of ties to the region. He had some opportunities to go elsewhere, but he wants to be at South Carolina and we’re happy to have him.”

In 2020, the Hilltoppers ranked 28th in total defense, including eighth in the nation in passing defense, allowing just 177.3 yards per game though the air. WKU was third in the nation with 68 passes defended and the defense scored three touchdowns.

In 2019, WKU produced a top 25 overall defense in the third season of White’s Multiple 4-2-5 scheme. WKU allowed only 20.1 total points per game, which was the lowest mark for the program since 2004 and ranked No. 22 in FBS. Junior defensive end DeAngelo Malone was voted 2019 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year after producing 99 total tackles – including 21 for loss – with 11.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries.

WKU held opponents to a 29.7 percent rate (51-of-172) on 3rd-down attempts, which ranked sixth in FBS and was the lowest mark for the program since 1987. The Hilltoppers ranked third in FBS with only 82 missed tackles all season long. Only Michigan (74) and Air Force (81) had better such numbers.

WKU also ranked among the best in the nation in a handful of other statistics: 15th with 224 first downs allowed, 19th in red zone defense with a scoring rate of 75.8 percent, 24th in total defense with 335.5 yards allowed per game and 28th with 200 passing yards allowed per game. The Hilltoppers allowed only 142 plays of 10-plus yards all season – which ranked tied for 10th in the country.

The Hilltoppers were one of the nation’s stingiest inside the red zone in 2018. WKU allowed just a 103.41 passer rating with their backs against the wall, good for the sixth-best mark nationally. Even better, the Hilltoppers allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete passes at just a 32.7 percent clip, the best mark in the nation.

During White’s first campaign as the defensive playcaller in 2017, the Hilltoppers enjoyed a historic stretch, holding opponents to their fewest point totals through the season’s first seven games in 15 years and a record over that span in the FBS era.

The pass defense was also one of the nation’s stingiest in allowing passing touchdowns, as opposing teams found the end zone just 11 times through the air all season against the Hilltoppers, a mark which ranked No. 5 nationally. The Hilltoppers ranked No. 40 nationally in pass defense – an improvement of 79 spots from the previous season.

Prior to his arrival in Bowling Green, White spent four seasons as the co-Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach at NC State (2013-16). The Wolfpack ranked in the top-30 in total defense in both 2015 and 2016. In 2015, NC State was one of only two schools in the FBS to finish in the Top 20 in both Kickoff Return and Punt Return. Defensive back Dontae Johnson, a White disciple, was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

White served as the Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach at UConn from 2011-12. While in Storrs, the Huskies tied for the national lead with three punt returns for touchdowns and led the Big East with a 12.5 punt return average, good for No. 18 nationally. Running back Lyle McCombs was named an FWAA Freshman All-American under White’s direction, becoming just the second Husky to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his freshman campaign.

White spent one season in Bowling Green on Willie Taggart’s first staff in 2010 and helped to build the WKU program during the FCS-to-FBS transition. He served as the Co-Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach.

A three-year run at Stanford (2007-09) preceded his first stint on The Hill where he coached the Cardinal defensive backs, including future NFL Pro Bowler Richard Sherman, and future NFL players Michael Thomas, Johnson Bademosi and Delano Howell. The Cardinal rose to as high as No. 14 in the polls in 2009 and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2001 that year.

White’s first coaching stop came as a defensive backs coach at Sanderson (N.C.) High School in 2003. He also had stints at Western Carolina (2004-05) and Western Michigan (2006).

White was a three-year letterman at linebacker at NC State (1997-2000), ending his career in the Wolfpack record book in several categories including career tackles for loss (33), single-season tackles for loss (16) and tackles in a single game (23). He had a three-year NFL career with the New York Giants (2001-02) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003).

Stepp, who was born in Columbia and graduated from nearby Pelion High School, has spent the past three seasons as the wide receivers coach at the University of Arkansas. During his time in Fayetteville, he had five players combine for six 400-yard seasons and 26 touchdowns. In 2020, sophomore Treylon Burks became the first Arkansas wide receiver to earn All-SEC recognition since 2015 after hauling in 51 catches for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2019, Burks and Trey Knox were one of the top freshmen receiving tandems in the nation, combining for 57 catches and 860 yards, most among SEC freshman duos.

Off the field, Stepp was named as one of the nation’s Top-25 recruiters by Rivals thanks to the addition of four four-star receivers. The Razorbacks were the only team in the nation to sign four four-star wide receivers in the 2019 class. In Stepp‘s four recruiting classes on the Hill, he’s brought in seven 4-stars recruits. In addition, Stepp was selected to participate in the 2018 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. He was also named a finalist for the 2017 FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year award.

“I’m happy to welcome Justin back home,” said Coach Beamer. “He has accomplished so much as a recruiter and as a coach already in his career. I knew him before I got hired, but after numerous conversations with people across the country, it became clear he would be a fantastic addition to the staff.”

“I’m honored to be part of Coach Beamer’s staff at South Carolina,” said Stepp. “Obviously, it’s a chance for me to get back home. I grew up going to Gamecock games and it will be a dream come true to be able to coach on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium alongside Coach Beamer.”

Prior to his arrival in Fayetteville, Stepp spent three seasons (2015-17) as the wide receivers coach at SMU under head coach Chad Morris. Stepp‘s protégés Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn were two of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football in 2017 and each went on to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Mustangs boasted one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation with All-Americans Sutton and Quinn each posting 1,000-yard receiving seasons. SMU was one of only two schools with multiple 1,000-yard receivers in 2017. In addition, Sutton and Quinn were the only pair of teammates to rank in the top-10 in touchdown receptions and combined for a dozen 100-yard receiving games.

In 2016, Sutton led the SMU offense for the second-straight season, hauling in 76 passes for 1,246 yards and 10 TDs to become SMU’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2013. In addition, James Proche, caught 57 passes for 709 yards and six scores on his way to Freshman All-America honors.

Stepp‘s first season at SMU saw him develop Sutton into a Freshman All-American in 2015 after leading all FBS freshmen with nine receiving touchdowns. He set an SMU freshman record for receiving yards with 862 and tied for the most touchdowns by a freshman.

Stepp‘s first full-time collegiate role came as the wide receivers coach at Appalachian State University from 2012-14. While at App State he coached three players who combined to earn five All-Southern Conference honors, including All-American Sean Price who set NCAA Division I FCS freshman records with 81 receptions and 1,196 receiving yards in 2012.

Stepp starred at Pelion High School, helping the Panthers to an unbeaten regular season in 2000, before becoming a standout wide receiver and punt returner at Furman from 2003-06. He earned All-SoCon recognition as a junior and senior and finished his playing career with 1,568 yards, 10 touchdown catches and 118 receptions, good for No. 4 on the school’s career list at the time.

Stepp‘s professional career began as wide receivers and strength coach at Fort Mill (S.C.) High School in 2007 before becoming the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division II North Greenville in 2008. He worked as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2009-11.