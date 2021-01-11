DHEC: 2,644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with lower numbers due to systems issue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday. The department notes that the numbers reported are lower due to an internal systems issue. DHEC says the data will be updated when the issue is resolved.

DHEC reports 2,644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 326,588 with 5,315 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 10,198 test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 25.9%

According to DHEC, 105,856 total coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.