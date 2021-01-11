Mayor Steve Benjamin partnering with multiple organizations to offer free small business webinar Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mayor Steve Benjamin is partnering with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and American Management Services to host a free small business webinar on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of American Management Services Louis Mosca will offer advice for business owners trying to survive the pandemic and tips on growing your business.

The webinar is scheduled to last one hour. The event is free, but you need to register beforehand by clicking here.