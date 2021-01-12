Five-star QB decommits from South Carolina

Five-star QB Gunner Stockton (class of 2022) announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

Stockton is widely considered one of the best pro-style QBs in the country and would have been the top QB recruit in the history of Gamecock football, but since his commitment last year to USC, head coach Will Muschamp was fired and offensive coordinator/QBs coach Mike Bobo left for Auburn.

As a junior, Stockton completed 67-percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 45 TD passes. He also rushed for over 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns.