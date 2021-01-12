Spearman announces 2021 legislative priorities for Dept. of Education

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–State Superintendent of Education outlined her department’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Spearman says her top priorities will be to ensure the health and wellness of all students and educators, continuing the effort to recruit and retain teachers, and guaranteeing that every student have access to college and career readiness opportunities.

In regards to COVID-19, Spearman says her primary focus will be safely returning all students to face to face instruction.