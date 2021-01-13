Gamecocks set to lose another assistant coach

Shane Beamer’s staff continues to change by the day.

On Wednesday, the Gamecocks lost another assistant coach, this time, Tracy Rocker, USC’s defensive line coach. Rocker will join his alma mater, Auburn, in the same role with the Tigers, and becomes the third former Gamecock assistant heading to Auburn, joining offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend, who both left for the Plains earlier this week.

Rocker signed a contract extension this month and owes the University of South Carolina $100,000 in buyout money.

A source told ABC Columbia Wednesday morning Rocker met with Beamer on Tuesday night to discuss Rocker’s future at South Carolina. Rocker was not in the Football Ops Building on Wednesday.