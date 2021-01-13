South Carolina lands nation’s leader in sacks via transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has filled yet another hole on his defense with a transfer that has some serious upside.

Today Georgia State linebacker Jordan Strachan announced he was transferring to South Carolina. The redshirt junior has two season of eligibility left.

Strachan suffered a season-ending knee injury at the beginning of the 2019 season, but came back in a big way in 2020. He led the nation with 10.5 sacks in 10 games played, and finished with 14 tackles for loss and 41 total tackles in 2020.

The linebacker group for South Carolina will look much different in 2021 after losing junior Ernest Jones to the NFL draft. Strachan now becomes the fourth transfer to come to South Carolina this offseason.