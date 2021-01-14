DHEC: 4,809 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday. DHEC notes that they are still experiencing an internal systems issue that is causing the data displayed to be lower than the actual number. The department says the numbers will be updated when the issue is resolved.

DHEC reports 4,809 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 337,845 with 5,420 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 18,115 test results from Wednesday which produced a percent positive rate of 26.5%.

According to the department, 121,819 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.