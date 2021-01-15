Today is the final day for those in phase 1a to schedule their coronavirus vaccine appointment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday marks the final day for people in phase 1a to get their COVID-19 vaccinations or schedule an appointment to receive one before vaccinations are opened to the next sub-phase. Phase 1a includes healthcare workers, people 70 years of age or older and admitted hospital patients aged 65 or older.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has a map on its website showing where the vaccine is available. DHEC says you can also call 1-855-472-3432, but keep in mind they are experiencing high call volumes.

Leaders ask that all appointments be scheduled as walk-ins will not be taken. You do not need to be a South Carolina resident to receive the vaccine.