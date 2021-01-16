Reports: Shaq Wilson returning to South Carolina as an analyst

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer said in his introductory press conference that he wants to bring people to his program who have a true passion for the University of South Carolina.

His latest hire certainly tracks with that mindset.

According to multiple reports, Beamer is bringing back former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson in an analyst role for next season.

Wilson served in various roles off the field after his senior season with South Carolina from 2013 until 2017. He was most recently working at Tennessee in the strength and conditioning staff.

In his career as a Gamecock, Wilson totaled 246 tackles (led the team with 85 in 2009), 15 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.