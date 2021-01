Gamecock tight end signs new NFL contract

A former Gamecock tight end will be in the NFL for at least the next few years.

Kyle Markway signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, according to his agent.

The Cleveland Browns just signed my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) to a new 2-year deal. Finished this season on their playoff roster. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) January 18, 2021

The news comes just one day after Markway suited up for the Browns in a divisional playoff game against the Chiefs, which Kansas City ultimately won.

Markway spent the majority of the 2020 season on the practice squad in Cleveland, after going undrafted in 2019.