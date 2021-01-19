Former Gamecock Lemuel Jeanpierre promoted to Dolphins offensive line coach

Jeanpierre (pronounced leh-mew-ELL zhon-pee-AIR) just finished his first season with the Dolphins as assistant offensive line coach. He joined Miami following two seasons (2018-19) as an assistant offensive line coach for Oakland. Jeanpierre began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for Seattle in 2017. He played six NFL seasons with Seattle (2010-15), helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. He also spent time as a player with Kansas City (2010) and Detroit (2016).

Marshall joined the Dolphins for the 2020 season, his 11th as an NFL coach. He came to Miami after serving as the offensive line coach for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. Marshall had NFL experience coaching for the N.Y. Jets (2015-17), Green Bay (2014), Cleveland (2007-08) and Houston (2002-05). He’s made 12 stops at college programs, with his most recent NCAA stint coming at New Mexico State in 2013.