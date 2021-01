President-elect Biden to unveil new immigration bill on first day in office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President-elect Biden will unveil a new immigration bill on his first day in office. This new bill will provide a multi-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants currently in the United States.

This plan is a massive reversal of the anti-immigration action of the Trump administration, and will allow DREAMers to apply for a green card immediately.