Reports: Gamecocks hire Greg Adkins as offensive line coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has completed his on-field staff for his first season at South Carolina.

According to multiple reports, Beamer will hire Greg Adkins as the Gamecocks offensive line coach, replacing Will Friend who left for Auburn at the beginning of the month.

Adkins has spent the last three seasons working as the offensive line coach for Marshall.

Prior to that, he coached offensive lines at Oklahoma State (2015-17), Syracuse (2009-12), Tennessee (2003-08), Troy (2001-02) and Georgia (1996-200). He also handled recruiting duties at Syracuse, Tennessee and Troy. At Georgia, he also coached tight ends and the defensive line and mentored Tennessee’s tight ends during his time there as well.