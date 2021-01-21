U.K. based cruise line will require that all passengers are fully vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A U.K. based cruise line is requiring passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board their ships. Saga Cruises announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, receiving both doses of the vaccine 14 days before their departure.

The company is also pushing back resuming cruises from April 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated. These cruises cater to people 50 years and older, and say their customers want the reassurance to know others traveling with them will be as safe as possible.