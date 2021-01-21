Winning Powerball ticket sold in Maryland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One person is waking up a multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball jackpot last night. Lottery officials say the winning ticket for more than $730 million was sold in Maryland. The new estimated jackpot for the Powerball is $20 million. The next drawing is this Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

You still have a chance to win the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. The estimated jackpot is now worth $970 million. The cash option is a little more than $716 million. It is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history. The drawing takes place Friday night at 11 p.m.