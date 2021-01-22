Will Muschamp and South Carolina come to terms on buyout settlement agreement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly three months after his termination, Will Muschamp and South Carolina have come to terms on his buyout agreement.

After initially owing Will Muschamp over $15 million in buyout money, South Carolina has now settled to pay him $12.9 million according to documents obtained by ABC Columbia. The money was owed to him “on or before December 31, 2020.”

The agreement was signed on Dec. 30, 2020 after negotiations from both sides to lower the initial buyout agreement.

As part of this settlement, Muschamp will not be allowed to sue the university for any money related to this agreement, and will not be allowed to recruit any current South Carolina players away from the university to another program.