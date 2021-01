Baseball America ranks Gamecocks 18th in preseason poll

DURHAM, N.C. – The Gamecock baseball team is ranked No. 18 in Baseball America’s preseason top-25 poll, announced Monday. The Gamecocks are now ranked in three preseason polls (No. 18 in D1Baseball; No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball).

The Gamecocks are one of nine SEC teams in the top-25 poll, which includes No. 1 Florida. The Gators are followed by No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 LSU, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 25 Alabama.

Florida is joined in the top-five by UCLA, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Virginia.

Carolina is coming off a 12-4 record in a Covid-shortened 2020 season.

2021 Baseball America Top-25 Preseason Poll

Florida UCLA Texas Tech Ole Miss Virginia Vanderbilt Louisville Mississippi State Florida State LSU Miami Texas TCU Arkansas Arizona Duke N.C. State South Carolina Tennessee Michigan UC Santa Barbara Georgia Tech Oklahoma UCF Alabama