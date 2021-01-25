LCSD: Gaston man arrested on gun and drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says narcotics agents arrested a man originally wanted on traffic charges, after he ran from them with drugs in his pocket.

Authorities say 30-year-old Dustin Kirk Partin faces charges of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV narcotic, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol and operation of a chop shop.

Officials say they spotted Partin on Wednesday behind a home on the 400 block of Fallaw Road, who ran away but was caught and found to have drugs on him. Authorities Partin told them a nearby SUV was his, and a search found what appeared to meth and digital scales.

According to investigators, a total of 24 grams of meth, two grams of heroin, Xanax, Adderall and two guns were recovered during the execution of a search warrant.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says investigators also recovered a motorcycle with an altered serial number plate.

Officials say Partin was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.