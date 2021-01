Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan Kroger

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The billion dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Michigan. The third largest jackpot in history was sold at a Kroger near Detroit.

Customers from the Kroger say the business was busy ahead of the drawing. The lucky winner matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The cash option is $739 million before taxes.

No one has come forward yet.