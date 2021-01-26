Budweiser not airing a Super Bowl ad for first time in 37 years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Budweiser will not be airing a Super Bowl commercial this year, for the first time in 37 years. A commercial spot for the February 7 game costs a reported $5.6 million.

Budweiser said it’s shifting the money it would have spent on a slot to support COVID-19 vaccine awareness with donations and future ad campaigns.

Anheuser-Busch’s other brands, like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, will air four minutes of ads during the big game.