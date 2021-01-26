Carolina softball ranked to start 2021 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- South Carolina softball will start the 2021 season at No. 19 in both the initial USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and in the opening ESPN/USA Softball rankings, announced Tuesday. This marks the first time since 2002-04 the Gamecocks have started three-consecutive seasons ranked.

Carolina has been ranked in every poll since Feb. 20, 2018, a streak of 136 games that is set to continue Feb. 12 when the Gamecocks play host to North Carolina to open the Carolina Classic. South Carolina has finished the past four seasons ranked in the final poll of the year, the longest streak in program history dating back to 1995 when the NFCA Coaches Poll started.

This is the 11th time since 1995 the Garnet and Black have opened a season ranked in the polls.

According to the Coaches Poll, South Carolina is set to face six ranked foes this season (No. 7 Florida, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 20 Mississippi State, No. 21 UCF and No. 23 Missouri) and an additional two (Tennessee and Clemson) who are receiving votes.

As stated in the USA Softball rankings, the Gamecocks are set to face seven ranked opponents this year (No. 6 Florida, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 22 Mississippi State, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 24 Missouri and No. 25 UCF) and an additional two (Texas A&M and Ole Miss) who are receiving votes.

South Carolina also opened at No. 25 in the D1 Softball Poll it was announced last week.

In the Coaches Poll, the Southeastern Conference led all conferences with nine ranked teams.