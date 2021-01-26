Consumer News: Heart-shaped chicken nuggets, bagel flavored ice cream and Super Bowl commercials

ABC NEWS– If you’re looking for a new Valentine’s Day meal this year, how about heart-shaped chicken nuggets? Tyson is offering “Nuggets of Love,” but they’re only available through their “Chicken Nugget Bouquet Contest.” From February 1-17, you can make your best chicken nugget bouquet with any of Tyson’s products. Then, share a photo on Instagram or Twitter and tag the Tyson brand, using #NuggetBouquetContest and #TysonNuggetsOfLove. The grand prize is $5,000 for a stay-cation plus a year’s supply of Tyson’s chicken nuggets.

Speaking of new foods, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has a new flavor, everything bagel. So what does it taste like? The description says “buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—schmeared throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream.” The ice cream is now available in pints from Jeni’s Scoop Shops across the country, or online at jenis.com.

Turning now to the buzz over Super Bowl ads, those ads for many are just as popular as the game on the field. This year, however, some big name advertisers are sitting out the Super Bowl. ABC News’ Will Reeve has the story.