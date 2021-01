Lawmakers vote in favor of reforming Santee Cooper utility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the House Tuesday, lawmakers took another step toward the future of Santee Cooper. According to House Speaker Jay Lucas, representatives voted in favor of significantly reforming the state-owned utility now, with the goal of selling it in the future.

There is no word yet on the specifics of those reforms. Santee Cooper lost billions when the V.C. Summer Nuclear project in Fairfield County failed.