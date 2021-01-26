State law enforcement participate in Torch Run for Special Olympics SC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials say law enforcement agencies raised $692,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina this year.

Img 0247

Law enforcement gathers for the 40th annual Torch Run

100 different law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in the torch run on Tuesday. All of the money raised stays in the community and helps athletes compete in the annual games. Officers say working with Special Olympics athletes is the best part.

2020 marked 40 years of the law enforcement torch run.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts