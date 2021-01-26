State law enforcement participate in Torch Run for Special Olympics SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials say law enforcement agencies raised $692,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina this year.
100 different law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in the torch run on Tuesday. All of the money raised stays in the community and helps athletes compete in the annual games. Officers say working with Special Olympics athletes is the best part.
2020 marked 40 years of the law enforcement torch run.