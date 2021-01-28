Former Gamecock fullback Patrick DiMarco announces retirement from the NFL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The greatest fullback in South Carolina history has decided to hang up his cleats.

Former Gamecock Patrick DiMarco announced on social media tonight that he’s officially retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league.

Making it official, overcame the odds for 10 years! Thanks to soo many! pic.twitter.com/pgMC55jcUu — Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) January 28, 2021

He finished his career with 404 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons.

As a Gamecock, DiMarco played four years and totaled 302 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns out of the fullback position.