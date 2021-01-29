Kraft trades cheese for a sweeter way to celebrate Valentine’s day

The golden, and cheese covered shells of Kraft's maccaroni and cheese will look a little different for Valentine's day
Pink Kraft

Image: Kraft

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There are plenty of companies that are offering special deals, and quirky deals to catch your attention for Valentine’s day. Kraft is the latest company willing to go above and beyond with a brand new look for a few lucky love birds.

It’s been dubbed ‘Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese’ and this year the company is giving one thousand couples a chance to see if it’s a sweet treat, or just way too cheesy. But that will be up to you to decide, if you are one of the few chosen to take part.

Kraft says the limited time offer will turn the noodles pink and will give them a candy flavor. If you are picked out of those entering a submission, the company will send you a kit so you can give Cupid a break this year while still making the day pretty sweet.

If you are interested in taking a bite out of the opportunity you can sign up by clicking on the link to the submission form provided Here

