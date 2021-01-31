A.C. Flora’s Eriq Rice commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has landed yet another local high school star to play for the Gamecocks in his first season as head coach.

A.C. Flora star wideout Eriq Rice announced Sunday night that he will be accepting a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.

Rice was the Falcons’ go-to receiving threat in their high-powered offense in 2020, which ended in the school’s first state championship in program history. He hauled in 27 catches for 672 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

He also had offers from Benedict and Stetson, as well as preferred walk-on offers from The Citadel and Presbyterian.