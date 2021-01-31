LCSD investigating deadly shooting early Sunday morning

COLUMBIA (WOLO): The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in the 3900 block of Platt Springs road.

Officials say after speaking with witnesses, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men who worked together at the business.

The two men were arguing and started to fight, when a third person fired a shot that hit one of the men.

Lexington County Sheriff’s say they’ve identified a person of interest, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers.