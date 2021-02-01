Braves hire Chipper Jones for part-time role on coaching staff

ATLANTA – The Braves today added Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones to the club’s major league coaching staff as a major league hitting consultant. Jones will work in a part-time capacity.

Jones, 48, spent his entire 19-year major league career with Atlanta, and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Jones made his debut in 1993 as a 21-year-old shortstop after the club drafted him first overall three years earlier. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of DeLand, Fla., played in 2,499 career games, primarily at third base, and retired in 2012 at the age of 40 as the Atlanta franchise leader in nearly offensive category. An eight-time All-Star and the 1999 National League MVP, Jones finished with a .303 (2,726-for-8,984) career average, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI, while striking out fewer times than he walked (1,512 walks to 1,409 strikeouts).

Most recently, Jones worked for the club as a special assistant to Baseball Operations, and as a broadcaster with ESPN.