California women filing lawsuit claiming Subway’s tuna is not real tuna

CNN– Two women in California have filed a lawsuit claiming Subway’s tuna is not actually tuna. The women say independent tests could not find any tuna in the restaurant’s tuna salad. Instead, they say testing found “a mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the Washington Post, a Subway representative said the lawsuit had no merit and that its tuna is not only real, but it is wild caught.