Former Gamecock tight end to continue role as USC graduate assistant

A former Gamecock tight end will be the assistant wide receivers coach for Carolina in 2021.

Kiel Pollard retired from playing football in 2019 after finding a cyst on his spinal cord, but he became a coach in 2019 then offensive graduate assistant in 2020.

First-year WR’s coach Justin Stepp announced Monday Pollard would continue his role as a graduate assistant in 2021.

I really appreciate it coach, beyond excited for the chance to give back to the program that I call home! — Kiel Pollard (@BIGGtime87) February 1, 2021

Pollard played in 38 games in three seasons for USC and had 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.