Lexington Police asking for help identifying shoplifting suspect

1/2 LPD Office Depot 1 Shoplifting suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/2 LPD Office Depot 2 Shoplifting suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual accused of shoplifting. Police say the incident occurred at an Office Depot on January 18.

According to officials, the person pictured above shoplifted over $500 in merchandise from the store and left the scene in a white vehicle that was possibly a hatchback.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.