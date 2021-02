Tigers Move Miles Game, Add Bluefield State For Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict’s men’s basketball game against Miles College, scheduled for Thursday, Feb . 4, has been postponed and will made up at a later date.

The Tigers were able to replace that contest with Bluefield State, which was originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. from the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.

The Tigers are coming off a 101-71 win over Kentucky State last Saturday.